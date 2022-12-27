abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of AWP stock remained flat at $3.99 on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
