abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of AWP stock remained flat at $3.99 on Tuesday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 944,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

