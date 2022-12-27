Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 5,289 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $55.83.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

