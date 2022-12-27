Accuvest Global Advisors Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.6% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NKE stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.77. The stock had a trading volume of 102,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,242,565. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

