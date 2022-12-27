Accuvest Global Advisors Has $223,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Accuvest Global Advisors lowered its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Crocs were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Crocs by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.92. 11,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $136.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 154,649 shares in the company, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

