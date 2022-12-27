Accuvest Global Advisors Has $546,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 921.4% in the third quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 226,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 204,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 203.1% in the third quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,510. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

