Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $1.71 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,425 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000. Intuit accounts for 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after buying an additional 1,446,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intuit by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,644,964,000 after buying an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.58.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $383.55. 7,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $658.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

