Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,431 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.52. 17,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,787. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.99 and a 200-day moving average of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- The Institutions Choose CarMax Over Carvana, Should You?
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.