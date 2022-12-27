Accuvest Global Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,431 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.52. 17,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,787. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.99 and a 200-day moving average of $315.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

