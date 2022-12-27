Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 806 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 127.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.69. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,044. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $38.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34.

