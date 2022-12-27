Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $1.47 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMG. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $4.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,407.52. 1,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,527. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,496.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,497.60. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

