Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $227,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 267,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,663,152. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

