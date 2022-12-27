Accuvest Global Advisors Takes $239,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $351,087,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at about $45,765,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 163.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,222 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on X shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

United States Steel Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.11. The stock had a trading volume of 62,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,860,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.18. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.66%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

