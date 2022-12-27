Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 52,296 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 148,223,090 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,649,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,324 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,246,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 503,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,727,852. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

