Achain Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $162,642.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004460 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.