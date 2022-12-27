Acute Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,162 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Acute Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acute Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 159.3% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,858,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day moving average of $91.80. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $108.93.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

