Adshares (ADS) Price Down 2.1% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Adshares has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $43.27 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00007513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,222,854 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

