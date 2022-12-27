ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADTN. Westpark Capital started coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ADTN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.35.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $340.71 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 228.4% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

