aelf Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $75.68 million and $17.94 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004622 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007567 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000052 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,339,629 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.