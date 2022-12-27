Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

