Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 48,659 shares.The stock last traded at $141.39 and had previously closed at $141.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.47.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Alamo Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 69,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.