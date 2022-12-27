Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $85.65

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.65, but opened at $87.67. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $90.03, with a volume of 273,147 shares changing hands.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $236.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

