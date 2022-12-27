Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.
About Alpha Services and
Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.
