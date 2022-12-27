Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alphabet and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74% Oblong -389.08% -74.66% -63.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Alphabet and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 18 0 2.95 Oblong 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Alphabet presently has a consensus price target of $144.43, indicating a potential upside of 64.26%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 669.23%. Given Oblong’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oblong is more favorable than Alphabet.

This table compares Alphabet and Oblong’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.42 $76.03 billion $5.04 17.46 Oblong $7.74 million 0.52 -$9.05 million ($0.76) -0.17

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong. Oblong is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alphabet beats Oblong on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Oblong

Oblong Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which provides an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it offers network services comprising Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as software development, visual and interaction design, engineering, and project support services; and resells video equipment to its customers. Oblong Inc. is based in Conifer, Colorado.

