Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AAMC opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.47. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

