American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,982,000 after acquiring an additional 641,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,054 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.