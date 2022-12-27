Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.1 %

AMGN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.