Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE AP opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $6.67.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.65 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 2.48%.

In related news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co bought 551,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,982.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 43.5% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 963,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 292,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

