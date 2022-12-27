Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.51

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 1324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Amplitude Trading Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

Insider Activity

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after buying an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after buying an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 5,056.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

