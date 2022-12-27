Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MRNS stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNS. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.