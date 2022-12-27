Analysts Set Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target at $29.43

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRNS shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
MRNS stock opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.47. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
