Analysts Set Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Target Price at $19.13

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDEIY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.34) to €20.00 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($19.83) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Performance

Shares of RDEIY opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

