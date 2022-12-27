Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Price Target at C$58.83

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.83.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Barclays decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals
In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 23,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$1,207,905.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,564,141.01.
Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$320.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
