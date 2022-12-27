Analyzing MP Materials (NYSE:MP) & Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of MP Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MP Materials and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

MP Materials currently has a consensus price target of $47.39, suggesting a potential upside of 89.33%. Given MP Materials’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

This table compares MP Materials and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 50.81% 24.79% 13.70% Wealth Minerals N/A -31.41% -27.64%

Volatility and Risk

MP Materials has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MP Materials and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 13.39 $135.04 million $1.42 17.63 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$7.49 million ($0.05) -6.60

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MP Materials beats Wealth Minerals on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers cerium, lanthanum, neodymium, praseodymium, and samarium. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile. Wealth Minerals Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

