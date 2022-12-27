ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 78,396 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $39.45.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.
