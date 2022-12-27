ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 78,396 shares.The stock last traded at $39.00 and had previously closed at $39.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $681.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 248.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 287,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,226,000 after buying an additional 204,602 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,466,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

