Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Self Reported Market Cap Hits $35.70 Million (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $35.70 million and approximately $16,101.98 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,217.12 or 0.07230433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $895.13 or 0.05318513 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00499271 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,978.80 or 0.29582025 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

