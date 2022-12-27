API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.24 Million

API3 (API3) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $72.24 million and $2.91 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00006981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

