Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.07

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 5118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,062,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after buying an additional 566,501 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II during the 1st quarter worth about $9,800,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 759,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 559,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 729,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after buying an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

