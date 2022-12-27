Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.82 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $72.50 million and $6.82 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069749 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00055096 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001003 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008039 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023195 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004156 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
