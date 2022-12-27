ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 30,538 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,538 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $908,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. Increases Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

