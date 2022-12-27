ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $4.70 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $200.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

