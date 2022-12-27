ARGI Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,754 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

PXD stock opened at $229.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.12 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

