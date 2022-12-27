ARGI Investment Services LLC Sells 8,436 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

ARGI Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,436 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.61% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 416,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 200,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LRGF stock opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46.

