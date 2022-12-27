ARMOR Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. ARMOR has a market cap of $355,600.89 and $13,862.92 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $874.59 or 0.05228909 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00499812 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,953.25 or 0.29614131 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.