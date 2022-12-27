Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Invests $221,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 0.9 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Cowen cut their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

