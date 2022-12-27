Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Invests $240,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Booking by 8.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Booking by 12.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in Booking by 10.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Booking by 10.5% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,937.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,886.82. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

