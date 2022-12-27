AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £125 by Barclays

Barclays set a £125 ($150.86) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £118 ($142.41) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($126.72) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($156.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £113.35 ($136.80).

Shares of AZN stock opened at £112.38 ($135.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £174.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10,702.86. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,214 ($99.13) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is £108.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is £106.35.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

