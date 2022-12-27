AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

AstroNova stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

AstroNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in AstroNova by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

