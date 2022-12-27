AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a P/E ratio of 150.77 and a beta of 0.65. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
