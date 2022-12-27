ATN International, Inc. (ATNI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 6th

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 147.8%.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $47.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ATN International has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $50.45.

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.38 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATN International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

