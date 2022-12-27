Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Down 14.7%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) shares were down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 112,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 634,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atreca ( NASDAQ:BCEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.