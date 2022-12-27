Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Shares Down 14.7%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCELGet Rating) shares were down 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 112,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 634,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Atreca from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Atreca Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCELGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 66.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

