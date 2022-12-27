AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $904,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 47.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,785,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

T stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

