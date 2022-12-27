Augur Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.06 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $4.82 or 0.00028942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $53.06 million and $23.01 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.21 or 0.05105924 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00500508 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,938.04 or 0.29655328 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
