Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $11.74 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $11.74 or 0.00069729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $110.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023153 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004149 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,987,960 coins and its circulating supply is 311,581,970 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

